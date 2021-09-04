Boeing 737-Max jets grounded

More
American, United, Alaska and Southwest grounded more than 60 planes due to issues with the electrical system.
0:15 | 04/09/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Boeing 737-Max jets grounded
A new problem tonight involving Boeing's fleet of 737 Max jets American united Alaskan and Southwest Airlines grounding more than sixty planes this time. Because of an issue with the electrical system Boeing says it is working with the airlines and the FAA to fix the issue.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:15","description":"American, United, Alaska and Southwest grounded more than 60 planes due to issues with the electrical system. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"76983922","title":"Boeing 737-Max jets grounded","url":"/WNT/video/boeing-737-max-jets-grounded-76983922"}