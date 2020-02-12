Transcript for Boeing 737 Max planes return to the air after deadly crashes

We turn to other news tonight and Boeing's fleet of max jets returning to the skies and we were onboard. And we asked, what changes have been made to those faulty sensors? This 737 max jet with passengers onboard flying for the first time nearly two years coming in for a landing in Dallas. Of course, the max jets were grounded around the world after two deadly crashes. Here's ABC's gio Benitez tonight. Reporter: Tonight, the Boeing 737 max is back in the air, after all planes were grounded following two crashes that killed 346 people. This is the first time anyone from the public has flown on this plane since it was grounded nearly two years ago. American airlines flying reporters today on a mission to restore public confidence in the max. I know our pilots would not get in this aircraft if they didn't think it was safe. Reporter: Here in the max cockpit, you won't see any changes, but Boeing says it has completely updated its flight control system and that is all in the software. That softwarwas triggered in both crashes involving lion air 610 and Ethiopia when a faulty sensor gave the wrong information, sding the nose of the planes down not once, but multiple times. The system now uses two sensors and can only send the nose down once. By but some victims' families calling today's flight a marketing stunt. Neither of us would ever get on a 737 max and we will warn every single person we know. Reporter: And David, southwest and united also he the max, but American will be the first to fly it with paying customers on December 29th from Miami to New York.

