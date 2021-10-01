Now Playing: Rescuers find debris of missing Boeing jet

Now Playing: Boeing plane has gone missing in Indonesia

Now Playing: US COVID-19 death toll passes 370,000

Now Playing: How to de-stress amid uncomfortable, upsetting news

Now Playing: Is the COVID-19 vaccine dosage the same for people of different weights?

Now Playing: What you need to know about the COVID-19 variant

Now Playing: Mother-daughter duo inspires others to reach their health goals this year

Now Playing: US breaks 4,000 deaths from COVID-19 in 24 hours for 1st time

Now Playing: She lost over 100 pounds by focusing on her mental health first

Now Playing: On front lines of Los Angeles’ fight to contain COVID-19

Now Playing: How US can ramp up COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Now Playing: Mom warns parents after daughter contracted rare inflammatory syndrome from COVID-19

Now Playing: How to manage anxiety and talk to children amid Capitol breach

Now Playing: Are the COVID-19 vaccines being tested against the new variants?

Now Playing: How does COVID-19 compare to the 1918 flu?

Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: America hits deadliest day of the pandemic

Now Playing: How drinking water helps your skin

Now Playing: How college graduate who lost 200 pounds during quarantine motivates others