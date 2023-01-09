Bolsonaro hospitalized in US after supporters storm Brazilian capital

The former president of Brazil was admitted to the hospital for abdominal pain in Florida after at least 1,500 of his supporters were arrested following a violent attack on the Brazilian capital.

January 9, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live