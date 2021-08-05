Transcript for Bombing in Afghanistan kills 30

To Afghanistan and the horrific attack killing at least 30 people. A large explosion outside a school in kabul. No one claiming responsibility. The Taliban condemning the attack. The state department calling it senseless targeting of innocent civilians. The violence erupting just as American troops are beginning to come home. ABC's senior foreign correspondent Ian Pannell, who just returned from Afghanistan, has the latest. Reporter: Tonight, a devastating bomb blast near a school in Afghanistan killing at least 30, wounding more than 50. The explosion happening as students headed home, leaving this crater. Book bags and shoes left piled along the road. One eyewitness saying there were a lot of casualties, most of them girls, and bodies were everywhere. Once again, hospitals in the capital, kabul, overrun with patients. The interior ministry blaming the Taliban, but the militants who struck a deal with America, denied carrying out the attack. There have been two similar attacks just in the last ten days. The attacks come as U.S. Troops accelerate their withdrawal from the country, bringing to an end America's longest war. We just returned from Afghanistan. America's top diplomat there warning extremism may be diminished but it hasn't gone away. There's your kind of ecosystem of terrorism that Afghanistan's going to have to deal with. Reporter: As America's war winds down, violence and civilian casualties are on the rise. This is just one of many, many thousands of sites across the country, and as America prepares to leave, there's a real sense of foreboding amongst Afghans about what the future now holds. The U.S. Military says it will go on supporting Afghans from afar, but there are doubts about their ability to prevent more attacks. Ian Pannell, ABC news, London. Our thanks to Ian Pannell again, who just returned from Afghanistan.

