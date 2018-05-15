'Bonfire of the Vanities' writer Tom Wolfe dies

More
He was 88 and one of the pioneers of "new journalism."
0:11 | 05/15/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Bonfire of the Vanities' writer Tom Wolfe dies

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55192070,"title":"'Bonfire of the Vanities' writer Tom Wolfe dies","duration":"0:11","description":"He was 88 and one of the pioneers of \"new journalism.\" ","url":"/WNT/video/bonfire-vanities-writer-tom-wolfe-dies-55192070","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.