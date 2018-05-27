Transcript for Border Patrol changes story about agent who shot and killed immigrant

border. Growing questions about the 20-year-old woman, an undocumented immigrant, shot by a border a. The Bord patrol changing its story. Her parents now G ABC news why she fled from her home in the first E. Here'sphanie Ramos. Reporter: Tonight, wee learning more about the undocumentedan shot and killed by a border patrol agent along the texas/mexico border. She was here. Reporter: This woman, Marta Martinez, watching and recording the moments after 20-year-old Claudia Gomez was shot. You interfere you will be arrested. Ok They flip H she had blood here. Repor Claudia's mother, inconsolable. She says in Spanish, her daughter came to the u.som Guatemala to find work. It was 12:30 P.M. Wednesday, Gomez allegedly crosses into T ited states illegally. A border patroent then stops the group she's traveling with in a residential area of Rio bravo. The U.S. Bder patrol saying in a stent, an agent opened fire after beingttacked by a group D with blunt objects. But then on Friday the border patrol issuing a new sment making no mention of weapons, instead saying the G "Rushed" the offer. The FBI and E Texas rangers are now investigating. Obviously in hind, he GHT he needed to use deadly force but we'lve to see if that in fact wually ied. Theorder patrol says the agent did peorm first aid gobut it wasn't enough T saveher. The family wants the agent to be he responsible.tom?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.