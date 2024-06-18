Boston getting ready to celebrate the Celtics' 18th NBA championship

Boston Celtics parade will start on Friday morning in front of the TD Garden. Celtics players will ride in the city's duck boats, continuing a tradition that started earlier in this century.

June 18, 2024

