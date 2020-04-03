Getting to the bottom of treatments for coronavirus

More
The NIH director said a number of therapies were being tested, but a possible vaccine was at least a year away from being available to the public.
1:54 | 03/04/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Getting to the bottom of treatments for coronavirus

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:54","description":"The NIH director said a number of therapies were being tested, but a possible vaccine was at least a year away from being available to the public.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"69368893","title":"Getting to the bottom of treatments for coronavirus","url":"/WNT/video/bottom-treatments-coronavirus-69368893"}