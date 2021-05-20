Little boy with celiac disease shares emotional letter

More
Across the country, children with celiac disease speak up about their experience during Celiac Disease Awareness Month.
2:23 | 05/20/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Little boy with celiac disease shares emotional letter

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:23","description":"Across the country, children with celiac disease speak up about their experience during Celiac Disease Awareness Month. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"77789112","title":"Little boy with celiac disease shares emotional letter","url":"/WNT/video/boy-celiac-disease-shares-emotional-letter-77789112"}