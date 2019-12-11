Boy shares what mother said when Mexican ambush began

More
The 13-year-old who saved his siblings spoke in an exclusive interview with ABC News about the attack that killed his mother and two younger brothers.
1:55 | 11/12/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Boy shares what mother said when Mexican ambush began

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:55","description":"The 13-year-old who saved his siblings spoke in an exclusive interview with ABC News about the attack that killed his mother and two younger brothers.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"66923673","title":"Boy shares what mother said when Mexican ambush began","url":"/WNT/video/boy-shares-mother-mexican-ambush-began-66923673"}