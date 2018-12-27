Transcript for A boy's Christmas surprise

Finally tonight, America strong. One more reason to save the best gift for last. 11-year-old Carter Wyles is about to get the Christmas surprise of a lifetime. This is from all of us, okay? All of us. That's his aunt, Leah Kiphart, offering him a final gift to unwrap on Christmas morning. Inside, this family photo of the kipharts, showing Carter's aunt, uncle and his cousins, along with a very special letter. Carter, this is our most recent picture of our family. All of us would love for you to be in the next picture and to be part of our family. Carter, would you like to be a Kiphart and be our son and brother? We love you. What do you think, buddy? Yes. Reporter: His aunt and uncle surprising him with an adoption. We're going to adopt you, Carter. Thank you so much. Reporter: His aunt tells us Carter's adoption status was nearing a deadline, about to change so someone outside the family would be able to adopt him. This might have been the last time that we were ever going to see Carter, and felt that it was really important for us to keep him in the family. A lot of people talk about how lucky he is. And we're just as fortunate to have him join our family. Reporter: And here's Carter, describing that magical moment. For me, it was really emotional. It make me feel good that other people can enjoy, like, my happiness and my family's happiness. And we are. And we thank Carter and his family for sharing their story and that wonderful moment. We thank you for watching on a Thursday night. I'm Tom llamas. I hope to see you right back here tomorrow. For David and all of us here, have a great evening.

