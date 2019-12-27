{"duration":"1:58","description":"Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly, visited the home of Talon, Skyler and Tyson to bring gifts and play the video game “Madden.”","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67937270","title":"Boys whose father died suddenly get surprise visit from NFL star","url":"/WNT/video/boys-father-died-suddenly-surprise-visit-nfl-star-67937270"}