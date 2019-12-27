Boys whose father died suddenly get surprise visit from NFL star

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly, visited the home of Talon, Skyler and Tyson to bring gifts and play the video game “Madden.”
1:58 | 12/27/19

Transcript for Boys whose father died suddenly get surprise visit from NFL star

