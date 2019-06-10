Transcript for Boys surprise their coach with a brand new ride

Finally tonight, football and fellowship. Teammates helping out their coach. The surprise on the field he never saw coming. Down in Lafayette at the Louisiana Christian academy they always knew when coach skip's car is coming. You knew it's him because of how loud it is and how much it squeaked. They used to hear me down the road, and they'd say, hey, that's coach skip. That's coach skip. I come around the corner, two wheels. That's coach skip. Reporter: Coach skip is always reliable. He's just always been there. Reporter: Old squeaky, as his car was known, not so much. So gunner Wirtz and Trevor Jeffrey, two of the team's eighth grade players, came up with their own playbook to help and shared their plans with their moms. Gunner looks over and says, "I've been thinking of getting coach skip a new car." Reporter: The boys picked up odd jobs like pulling weeds for cash, and also created a gofundme page to help raise donations. He does so much in the community that people were just Reporter: In just three weeks, they raised $12,000, enough for a brand new SUV. On Tuesday, the team, their families, and the new car were ready for coach skip. That's for you, bro. Just because. Reporter: The car so much more than a thank you for a man who is so much more than a coach. Turn around, silver bullet. And I know I'm the only coach Reporter: Coach skip getting into the car, at one point, jokingly wiping away tears. I'm going to sail off into the sunset. Thank y'all. Love y'all. Enjoy the ride, coach skip. Thanks so much for watching. I'm Tom llamas in New York. Have a great Ribeiro: Here's a sneak peek at tonight's "Afv."

