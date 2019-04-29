Transcript for 'Boyz N the Hood' director John Singleton dies after suffering major stroke

Finally tonight, remembering a director, a trail-blazer, who began a conversation at just 23. John singleton was a the writer and director was just 23 when he prompted a national conversation about race with his debut film "Boyz N the hood." Rolling! Reporter: Cuba Gooding Jr. -- Y'all are brothers. Reporter: Regina king and ice cube. Either they don't know, don't show or don't care about what's going on in the hood. Y'all look over there. Reporter: At the time, he was "Person of the week" on "World news tonight." We can, you know, with the black crew, a black cast and a black neighborhood and we was like a homecoming. Reporter: Singleton would become the first African-American nominated for an Oscar for best director. And the youngest. What's your name? Lucky. Reporter: He would go on to direct "Poetic justice" and work in movies and TV for years. He would take note of the work to be done and the progress made. American film is becoming more and more popular, because it's become more American, you know, it's become more multiethnic. And that's what I really love. Reporter: He died after being taken off life support after suffering a major stroke. His family revealing he quietly struggled with hypertension, thanking his doctors. Tonight, the next generation remembering singleton. Jordan Peele, who dreked "Get out" and "Us" saying John was a brave artist and a true and from the beginning, John singleton's standards. I have to do something that I can look at ten years later and say, yes, I did that, and I'm proud of it. John singleton in his own words. I'm David Muir. I hope to see Y

