No need to brave the crowds to score deals

More
Major retailers including Walmart, Best Buy and Apple are putting great deals online.
1:24 | 11/28/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for No need to brave the crowds to score deals

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:24","description":"Major retailers including Walmart, Best Buy and Apple are putting great deals online.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67358687","title":"No need to brave the crowds to score deals","url":"/WNT/video/brave-crowds-score-deals-67358687"}