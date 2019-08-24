Brazil’s president threatens to send troops to burning Amazon

More
More than 76,000 fires have ignited in Brazil since the crisis began and the majority are believed to have been set by farmers clearing land.
2:11 | 08/24/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Brazil’s president threatens to send troops to burning Amazon

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:11","description":"More than 76,000 fires have ignited in Brazil since the crisis began and the majority are believed to have been set by farmers clearing land. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"65158491","title":"Brazil’s president threatens to send troops to burning Amazon","url":"/WNT/video/brazils-president-threatens-send-troops-burning-amazon-65158491"}