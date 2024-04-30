Breast cancer screening guidelines updated

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force is recommending breast cancer screening with mammograms every other year for women with an average risk of developing breast cancer, now starting at age 40.

April 30, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live