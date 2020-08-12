Britain to begin COVID-19 vaccine distribution to priority groups

More
U.K. residents who are over 80, nursing home residents and frontline health care workers are among the first to receive a vaccine.
2:12 | 12/08/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Britain to begin COVID-19 vaccine distribution to priority groups

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:12","description":"U.K. residents who are over 80, nursing home residents and frontline health care workers are among the first to receive a vaccine. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"74591778","title":"Britain to begin COVID-19 vaccine distribution to priority groups","url":"/WNT/video/britain-begin-covid-19-vaccine-distribution-priority-groups-74591778"}