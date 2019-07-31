Broadway giant Harold 'Hal' Prince dies at 91

More
He was a producer, director and winner of 21 Tony Awards; Prince was a driving force behind "West Side Story" and "Fiddler on the Roof."
0:14 | 07/31/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Broadway giant Harold 'Hal' Prince dies at 91

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:14","description":"He was a producer, director and winner of 21 Tony Awards; Prince was a driving force behind \"West Side Story\" and \"Fiddler on the Roof.\" ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"64693686","title":"Broadway giant Harold 'Hal' Prince dies at 91 ","url":"/WNT/video/broadway-giant-harold-hal-prince-dies-91-64693686"}