Now Playing: Star-studded trailer for 'Cats' featuring Taylor Swift and Idris Elba drops

Now Playing: Football Hall of Famer Nick Buoniconti dies at 78

Now Playing: Broadway giant Harold 'Hal' Prince dies at 91

Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Hannah B talks about the latest in her relationship with Tyler

Now Playing: Woodstock 50 festival officially canceled

Now Playing: 'Dear White People' cast on fan feedback, dance parties and more

Now Playing: 'Bachelorette' Breakdown: Hannah opens up about Jed

Now Playing: Taylor Swift to perform in Central Park on 'GMA'

Now Playing: Prince Harry wants a 'maximum' of 2 kids

Now Playing: Dean Lewis gives a special live performance of 'Waves'

Now Playing: Hannah B. and fan favorite Rachel Lindsay face off in a 'Bachelorette' blowout

Now Playing: Dwayne Johnson reveals the story behind his mom's nickname for him

Now Playing: Hannah Brown reveals she wants Tyler C. to be 'part of her life'

Now Playing: ‘The Bachelorette’ finale, part 2

Now Playing: Bachelorette Hannah speaks out after surprise finale

Now Playing: Cameron Boyce suffered 'sudden unexpected death'

Now Playing: Joyful golden retriever has a new leash on life after losing 100 pounds in one year

Now Playing: Robin Thede discusses her HBO comedy series ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’

Now Playing: Bachelorette Breakdown: Hannah's windmill confession