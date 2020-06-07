Transcript for Broadway star Nick Cordero dies of COVID at 41

Finally, the Broadway star and the fight we followed for months. 41-year-old Nick Cordero was a husband, a father, a tony-nominated star. Ain't nobody's business if I do Cordero went to the E.R. March 30th and was diagnosed with covid-19. After a 95 day battle, his wife, Amanda kloots, shared this image of Cordero Sunday. She said, "God has another angel in heaven. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this Earth." Through it all, his family, his wife and their 1-year-old son, Elvis, would post updates, dancing outside the hospital window. Nick, Dada, is awake! Yay! Nick's family never giving up. Through his complications, his leg amputation. Tonight, his wife sharing these images. Sleeping in the hospital room. Holding her husband's hand near the end. Her bracelet with the words, "Live your life." It's the title of a song Cordero wrote. Live your life Tonight, a young mother and wife and her new message, speaking of silver linings. Asking, how do you get through the hardest time in your life? Family.

