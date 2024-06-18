Brutal blast of heat scorching 70 million people across 20 states

A brutal and prolonged early heat wave is scorching millions of Americans in the Midwest and Northeast, with record-breaking 90 degree and higher temperatures in several major cities.

June 18, 2024

