-
Now Playing: Royal family prepares final farewell for Prince Philip
-
Now Playing: US announces sanctions on Russia, expels Russian personnel
-
Now Playing: Drone captures landslide on Jurassic Coast in UK
-
Now Playing: Flowers for Prince Philip, Notre Dame construction, Ramada: World in Photos, April 15
-
Now Playing: Biden pulling troops out of Afghanistan
-
Now Playing: Stray cat invades soccer field
-
Now Playing: Royal family prepares for Prince Philip’s funeral
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, April 14, 2021
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: April 14, 2021
-
Now Playing: Endangered giraffes saved from flooded island
-
Now Playing: By The Numbers: American involvement in Afghanistan
-
Now Playing: Desperate search for capsized vessel off Louisiana coast
-
Now Playing: President Joe Biden announces withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan
-
Now Playing: Officer Evans honored, the Kumbh Mela and BLM protests: World in Photos, April 14
-
Now Playing: President Biden expected to announce removal of troops in Afghanistan
-
Now Playing: La Soufrière volcano erupts again
-
Now Playing: Diners return to restaurants in London
-
Now Playing: Inside Prince Philip's funeral preparations