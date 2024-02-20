Bus driver goes the extra mile for student in need

School bus driver Larry Farrish Jr. said he was moved when he learned first grader Levi had no pajamas for Pajama Day at school, so he went out of his way to buy two pairs to help out.

February 20, 2024

