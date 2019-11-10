Bus driver facing charges after sending boy flying into windshield

On-board cameras captured the bus driver, Jamie Tellez, screaming at a child for throwing trash then slamming on the breaks sending another child flying into the windshield.
1:06 | 10/11/19

