A buzzer-beater no one saw coming

With one second left on Saturday, basketball star Kamilla Cardoso banked a three-pointer for the win over Tennessee, saving South Carolina's undefeated season.

March 10, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live