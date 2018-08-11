Now Playing: Alleged mass shooter was a military veteran: Officials

Now Playing: Investigation into mass shooting in California is underway

Now Playing: A new grief in America

Now Playing: Who is Robert Mueller's new boss?

Now Playing: The details of the California bar gunman

Now Playing: The officer who was first on the scene

Now Playing: The victims of the California bar massacre

Now Playing: California bar massacre leaves 12 dead

Now Playing: 'Your car's on fire, bro!': New Jersey police save unconscious man from burning car

Now Playing: New developments on the missing NC girl

Now Playing: Cold blast sweeping across the nation

Now Playing: Officials order evacuations as Camp Fire threatens 8,000 acres in Northern California

Now Playing: FBI probe of missing 13-year-old Hania Aguilar seeks to ID man seen near girl's home

Now Playing: 'Guys run, go, he's coming out this door': Video captures Thousand Oaks shooting

Now Playing: 'It's too close to home': Veteran describes surviving Vegas and California shootings

Now Playing: Deadliest mass shootings of 2018 in the U.S.

Now Playing: Inside ComplexCon Weekend

Now Playing: Father talks emotionally about his son, killed in California bar shooting

Now Playing: Prominent former NY Attorney General won't face abuse charges