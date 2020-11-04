Transcript for California experiences logjam of coronavirus test results

Now to California where thousands are reporting a lag in testing results. At the same time, the race across the country to develop antibody tests that could help Americans get back to work. Here's will Carr in Los Angeles. Reporter: Tonight, with Americans desperate to return to a sense of normalcy, a key part to getting there is testing. In California, there's a logjam. More than 13,000 people are still waiting for their test results. Nationwide, more than 2 million people have been tested for the coronavirus. That's less than 1% of the U.S. Population. This as some state officials, according to "The Wall Street journal," are saying the federal government has failed to provide enough equipment for a rapid test that has been touted by the white house. The federal government is urging states to order more supplies through the CDC. The national institutes of health just announced it will test 10,000 healthy volunteers to see if they have antibodies for the virus. Joining researchers across the country, including at usc, in the race to safely re-open the country. If I'm immune and scientifically I've been proven to be immune, then I can re-enter the work force and I can play a bigger role in making sure we're safe. Reporter: The hope? People with antibodies will be safe. Although that's not for sure at this point. Kai Belveal volunteered. Why did you want to be tested? I wanted to get tested to have peace of mind for myself, but also and more importantly, the people around me. Reporter: Tonight, apple and Google, two tech rivals, are teaming up to develop smartphone software that some are calling a potential game changer in the race to trace the virus. It's called contact tracing. The technology will ask people to voluntarily report if they have been infected and then alert every phone they come in contact with. The hope, the technology can dramatically drop the number of new cases. The big concern with that technology is privacy. Both apple and Google say your personal information will be protected, but tonight the aclu says there's room for improvement. Tom? Will Carr with that new reporting for us tonight. Thank you.

