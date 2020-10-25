Transcript for California faces possible extreme fire danger

Now to the extreme fire risk in the west. High winds in California has fire officials so concerned that pacific gas and electric has shut off power to hundreds of thousands of customers. Will Carr is in San Mateo tonight. Reporter: Tonight, California on high alert. The state facing the highest fire risk this year with powerful winds up to 70 miles per hour. Any open flame under these conditions, under these winds, will grow very rapidly. Reporter: Firefighters standing by in the hills of Oakland, ready to respond. The entire bay area and los Angeles all under red flag warnings tonight. Officials cutting electricity to an estimated 1 million people, fearing high winds could topple trees and power lines. In Colorado, a major snowstorm is bringing some relief to firefighters battling record breaking fires. The more, the better. They're calling for anywhere from six to ten inches. Reporter: The east troublesome fire scorching more than 190,000 acres, and it's only 10% contained. Mike Darrah shot this dramatic video of flames engulfing his neighborhood. It was just swirling sparks. Across the street was already on fire. Reporter: Here in California, we're facing the threat of fires through Tuesday. Keep in mind, it's already been an historic fire season. More than 4 million acres have burned, and there's still a ways to go. Will, thank you. Let's get right to rob Marciano. Give us the latest out west. Reporter: The snow in Colorado helping the fires, but the cold will drive dangerous winds into California beginning tonight. High wind and red flag warnings smothering the west. Critical fire conditions are expected for Las Vegas. Northern California tomorrow, into southern California on Tuesday. This will be the strongest wind event so far this year. Fire spread could be extreme. And tropical storm zeta strengthening. Likely to hit the yucatan, then helding into the gulf. A strike possible again for New Orleans, and impacts into the Florida panhandle. We expect landfall for the U.S. On Wednesday. Tom? Rob, thank you.

