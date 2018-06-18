A California hospital suspends an ER doctor for cursing and mocking a patient

Beth Keegstra, an emergency room doctor at El Camino hospital in Los Gatos, was suspended after cursing and mocking a patient having an anxiety attack.
1:18 | 06/18/18

