Now Playing: 15-year-boy shot at school allegedly by student

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: March 1, 2021

Now Playing: By the Numbers: Alarming school absenteeism

Now Playing: Vaccine Watch: Nations engage in vaccine diplomacy

Now Playing: 11-month-old baby born deaf, hears for the first time

Now Playing: Former NFL star, football analyst Irv Cross has died at 81

Now Playing: Lady Gaga’s dog walker speaks out

Now Playing: Biden administration announces work on immigration system

Now Playing: New York governor under fire, sexual harassment allegations

Now Playing: Johnson & Johnson 1-shot vaccine approved

Now Playing: COVID-19 vaccines and pregnant women

Now Playing: The history behind Women’s History Month

Now Playing: The Biden administration’s crisis at the border

Now Playing: Gov. Cuomo facing calls to resign

Now Playing: What you need to know about Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine

Now Playing: New Jersey firefighters rescue deer that got stuck in fence

Now Playing: Elijah McClain's mother says her son was an 'artist' who 'truly believed in humanity'