Transcript for California wildfire spawns fire tornado amid heat wave

Now to the wildfires scorching the west, putting so much strain on California's power grid, there are now rolling blackouts. Here's zohreen shah with the latest. Reporter: Tonight, residents of Lassen county, California, hoping not to see this a second time. A towering funnel of fire and smoke, rarely seen and even more rarely photographed, a fire tornado. This fire so massive and hot that it generated its own thunderstorm, spawning this terrifying tornado in the midst of flames. It's a very tall cloud forced through the smoke above that fire. Reporter: It was part of the 20,000-acre fire north of lake tahoe that is now on day three. So fierce, it jumped this highway just to the rear of that parked fire truck, crossing to the right side in just seconds. Everyone around it escaped. The triple-degree heat fueling much of the fires also having a major impact on California's electrical grid. Electricity providers implementing rolling power outages to ease the grid's burden, affecting more than 200,000 customers. California has been plagued by harsh fires in recent years. This area behind me just burned in the past year. But you can see how much dry brush there is. It's perfect fuel for these fires. And that's what firefighters are fearing going into this season. Zohreen, thank you. And for more on those conditions, let's get right to rob Marciano. Rob, good evening. Reporter: Last night, thunderstorm across the San Francisco bay area. And look at the red flag warnings from San Francisco, San Jose, and Seattle. And the heat alerts, 60 million Americans across much of the west. And really we get a resurgence of it Tuesday through Wednesday. Sacramento, and places towards Phoenix. Severe thunderstorm watches across the high plains, and a coastal storm in the northeast bringing rain here, moving out tomorrow. Rob, thank you. We move on, it's been a

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.