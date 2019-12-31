Transcript for Camera shows man reportedly robbed, shot begging for help

Next tonight, the fiesta bowl fan who says he was carjacked, kidnapped and nearly killed. The drama playing out on a doorbell camera. Here's ABC's Trevor auit. I've been shot. I've been shot. Reporter: Tonight, the terrifying moments a man begs for help after he was reportedly kidnapped and nearly killed. Just call 911! I've been shot, I swear to god. Reporter: Police say that man, Anthony, told them he was in Phoenix to watch Ohio state play in the fiesta bowl, and after going to sleep in his car, a trio of suspects pointed a gun in his face, ordering him into the backstreet. Then, driving him to an atm to withdraw money and later opening fire as he tried to flee. Gunshots. It sounded like five or six of them. Reporter: After getting hit, Anthony desperately sought help from neighbors. Doorbell video capturing this exchange. Who is it? It's Anthony. I've been shot. Who's Anthony? Call 911! Who's Anthony? Just call 911! I've been shot, I swear to god. Get the Out of here. Okay. Reporter: That man admitting he was concerned for his own family's safety, but called 911 anyway. I'm glad to hear he's okay. I'm glad to hear he's a righteous dude. Reporter: Three teenagers have since been arrested in this case. Tonight, Anthony is recovering in a local hospital. Whit? All right, Trevor, thank you.

