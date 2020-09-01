Canadian citizens were on board Ukrainian flight that crashed

More
All 176 people aboard were killed shortly after the plane took off from Tehran.
2:22 | 01/09/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Canadian citizens were on board Ukrainian flight that crashed

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:22","description":"All 176 people aboard were killed shortly after the plane took off from Tehran.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68155270","title":"Canadian citizens were on board Ukrainian flight that crashed","url":"/WNT/video/canadian-citizens-board-ukrainian-flight-crashed-68155270"}