Capital Beltway closed after crash and fire

One person died and three people were rescued after a multi-vehicle collision caused a fire on the Woodrow Wilson Bridge on Wednesday.
0:14 | 06/20/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Capital Beltway closed after crash and fire
To be mix of other news and a deadly bridge inferno near the nation's capital a truck and several vehicles colliding and bursting into flames above the Potomac. Three workers were trapped under the bridge rescued by nearby fire boats the one death is believed to be the truck driver eight more were injured.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

