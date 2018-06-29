Transcript for Capital Gazette publishes paper after shooting: 'We are speechless'

. Finally tonight it's the end of the week and our person of the week. On this Friday we honor the names, the loved ones lost and the message on page a 9 of the "Capital gazette" today. On the left the photographer and the report on the right. Working in the hours after the attack into the night vowing to publish the paper this morning and they did. The opinion page a 9 nearly blank. Today we are speechless. The page is left blank to remember victims of Thursday's shooting. Then the names of the five victims. Editor writer Gerald Fischman. Robert hiaasen, nicknamed big Bob. His wife describing his a a giant. John Mcnamara loved playing sports as much as he loved writing about them. Rebecca Smith just hired. She loved her new job and beloved dog. Wendi winters a red cross volunteer and a girl scout leader. Tomorrow this page will return to its steady purpose in offering opinions about the world around them that they might be better citizens. A journalism student paying her respects at a make-shift memorial. Thank you for watching, another trying week. I'm David Muir. I'll see you later on "20/20." ????????????

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.