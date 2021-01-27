Capitol Police issues formal apology for failures during deadly riot at Capitol

Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman testified before Congress that police knew militia groups and white supremacists would be there and that there was a strong potential for violence.
0:24 | 01/27/21

Transcript for Capitol Police issues formal apology for failures during deadly riot at Capitol

