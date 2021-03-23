Some Capitol riot suspects could be charged with sedition

Federal prosecutors are considering rarely used sedition charges against at least some of the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Prosecutors need to prove people conspired to use force.
2:10 | 03/23/21

