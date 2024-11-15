Captain Lacie Hester becomes 1st female Air Force member to be awarded Silver Star

The Air Force has awarded the Silver Star to a female airman for her role in shooting down more than 80 Iranian drones during Iran's missile and drone attack on Israel in mid-April.

November 15, 2024

