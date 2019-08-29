Transcript for Car blows past school bus stop sign, nearly hitting child

Next tonight, as students across the country head back to school, a new warning about school bus safety. It comes from a mother who watched a driver break the law and nearly hit her child. Here's ABC's Marcus Moore. Reporter: An excited mother waiting for her daughter after her first day riding the bus to and from school in Houston. There goes Malena! Reporter: The bus's arm swinging out to signal stop to oncoming traffic. Before this terrifying moment. Come here. No, no, wait, stop! Reporter: A car appearing to blow right past the sign, seconds before that little girl tried to cross the road. It takes ten seconds to stop so a child can cross the street. Reporter: Harrowing close calls at bus stops across the country. One survey reported six children were killed getting on or off the bus over the course of a school year. This car narrowly missing a 7-year-old as he tried to cross the street to board his bus. And this fourth grader nearly hit when a passing car didn't stop. And Tom, the mother in that latest video believes her screams may have saved her daughter, and tonight, she hopes this is a reminder for all drivers to make sure they stop when they see a bus picking up children. Tom? Hard to watch. All right, Marcus, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.