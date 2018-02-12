Transcript for Car crashes into a school bus carrying 25 adults and children

Time now for our "Index." The school bus crash in Massachusetts. Police say a car crashed into this bus, carrying 25 adults and children. Two people seriously injured. Police arresting the driver of the car, accused of driving under the influence. A suspect in Florida is now in custody after crashing into, then running from police. Sheriff deputies in Pasco county waiting at a light when a robbery suspect slams into that first vehicle. One officer scrambling to check on his colleague and then taking off on foot after that suspect. Catching up with him. The suspect now in custody. And, a Tampa family desperate for answers. 36-year-old Carla Stefaniak was on a birthday trip to Costa Rica with her sister-in-law, apparently staying an extra day on her own in San Jose. But officials say she never made her Wednesday flight out of the country. Costa Rica officials now asking for the public's help in locating the American tourist. And the fairy tale ending for a marriage proposal gone wrong. This British couple visiting new York City. Their engagement ring fell and rolled through a sidewalk grate. But NYPD special ops not only finding that diamond ring, but tracking the lovebirds down with help from social media. That ring now on its way back to the lucky couple north of London.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.