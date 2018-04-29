Transcript for Caravan carrying dozens of migrants seeking asylum from Central America

Breaking news at the southern border of California. President hopes Trump's top immigration policy being put to the test at this hour. The caravan carrying Central American migrants Seeking Asylum nearing the end of its journey. The US in sight but still out of reach. Nearly 200 people mostly women and children expected to turn themselves over to customs agents claiming to of escape life threatening conditions at home. Supporters rallying on both sides of the San Diego border BC it right there. President trump ordering the Department of Homeland Security not to allow anyone from this caravan into the country ABC's Washington solace leads us off. Tonight the border showdown some protesters scaling the border and supporters cheering on as you. 200 migrants defiantly approached the US border Seeking Asylum hoping this is the end of agreed ruling monthlong journey from Honduras El Salvador and Guatemala through Mexico traveling by train bus and on foot. Leading here to the San Diego border. And Tijuana and just feet away in California sudden embrace them. And protest if they really want to brown they would've blamed farm in Mexico greeting those hundreds of migrants now here they say Seeking Asylum. Away from gang violence LG BT persecution and other dangerous back home. BC kids to see. Mothers who see bands like me you know we fighting to you know put a better future. The president trump has been warning for weeks that this caravan needs to be stopped. Are you watching. That mess that's going on right now with the caravan. Coming up. Using their story to help push his border security goals the president ordering the deployment of hundreds of National Guard troops along the US Mexican line tonight at our country's busiest border crossing these migrants now facing an uncertain future. They are prepared for a possibility they could he separate it. By its authority. And Marcy Gonzales joins us live now Marcie you're hearing that officials on that order. Say they have reached capacity and won't be able to take in additional people for processing. Now that's right Tom officials say they won't let anyone else in until they get more space and resource is. And those who will eventually be processed Ers being warned that they could be sent back. This as officials say some who were in that same caravan entered the US illegally earlier this weekend. Tom Washington's alls for us tonight.

