Cargo ship's history, bridge's structure under probe after collapse

Investigators are looking into the history of the shipping container that struck the Francis Scott Key Bridge as well as the bridge's engineering to determine how it collapsed.

March 26, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live