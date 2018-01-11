Transcript for Carnival cruise ship leaned at an angle and caused panic on board

Next to the scare at sea. A carnival cruise ship listing to one side. Chaos in this dining room, take a look. Dishes smashed all over the floor. The crew righted the ship, but some passengers cut their trip short. Here's ABC's gee Jeon Benitez. Reporter: Tonight, drama on the high seas. These images coming in from a carnival cruise ship still at sea, showing utter chaos in the dining room. Plates broken on the floor, bottles on the floor, too, in the ship's stores. Passengers say it happened just hours after their caribbean cruise started. Carnival cruise lines saying a technical issue caused the ship to list on Sunday. That means it leaned to one side. Some passengers so afraid, they reportedly got on the next plane home when they got to the Dominican Republic. Tonight, passenger David crews calling ABC news from the ship. Glasses were coming off the table, the plates, everything shattering. And the ship is still leaning and people are now starting to get very chaotic, very scary, there's screaming, crying. So much goes through your mind in those 60 seconds. It's pretty much your life flashing before your eyes. Reporter: Tom, carnival says the issue lasted for one minute and never effected the safe operation of the ship. They say everything is now working as it should. Tom? Gio, thank you.

