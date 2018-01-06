{"id":55597589,"title":"Usain Bolt stripped of his 9th Olympic gold medal","duration":"0:12","description":"The judging panel on Thursday also dismissed Jamaican sprinter Nesta Carter's appeal against disqualification from the 2008 Beijing Olympics for a positive doping test discovered eight years later.","url":"/WNT/video/cas-ruling-olympic-doping-case-takes-bolts-9th-55597589","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}