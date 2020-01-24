Possible new case of coronavirus identified in Texas

More
Health authorities in Texas are investigating a suspected coronavirus case in a Texas A&M student, according to the local health department.
2:40 | 01/24/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Possible new case of coronavirus identified in Texas

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:40","description":"Health authorities in Texas are investigating a suspected coronavirus case in a Texas A&M student, according to the local health department.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68492316","title":"Possible new case of coronavirus identified in Texas","url":"/WNT/video/case-coronavirus-identified-texas-68492316"}