New cases of mysterious illness appearing in children

More
Jayden Hardowar is one of at least 64 children in New York affected by the syndrome, but cases have been reported in Los Angeles, Boston, Louisiana and Michigan.
2:44 | 05/08/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New cases of mysterious illness appearing in children

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:44","description":"Jayden Hardowar is one of at least 64 children in New York affected by the syndrome, but cases have been reported in Los Angeles, Boston, Louisiana and Michigan.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"70565929","title":"New cases of mysterious illness appearing in children","url":"/WNT/video/cases-mysterious-illness-appearing-children-70565929"}