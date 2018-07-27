Transcript for CBS chairman Les Moonves faces allegations of sexual misconduct

The otherajor headline developing as we came air Toni thet out frome new Yorker," onethe most en inhollyw CEO chrman of CBS under re. We hear fr the reporter whonan rr. Here's ABC's chief national affas pondent, Tom llamas. Reporter: Tonight lemoonves, O of most powerful men in media, under investat own company CBS after allegations of sexual MI accusations range from inapopriate kissing to sexual assault tonight in a "N Yorker" exposeby Ronan frow. In the article actress and writer illean Douglas tells farrow, ha to me was a sexualssault, and then I was fired for not participating." Shren incident in onves' office. In a millisecond, he's got ar overinning me," she said. Mowas violent her, holdier down onhe couch with her arms above her ne Peters recounts experience the article saying moonves TD her dung the meeting "This is really great," sheust put a nd up my skirt. This story tolde that were ill freighd ves and said that they were only speaking about these harrowingexperienceich in the words E than one woman in this Y, includesexual ass to protect other women. And Tory to put a spot on what they feared wulture of impunity ad les moons, and included other figurn hicompany. Rter: Back in November moonwas asked at a var in the wa of the me too movement. Fired news anchor chose tons of usual miduct. I think we've been surprised importahat a company' culturwill notllow for T Reporter: News of the stations agnst moonvent CBS stock into a free dropping as much as 7% ae point. Its worst daily performance in years.nlighted H shows like "Everybody loves Raymond," "Survivor," and "CSI" isredited with turning around CBS after taking a leadership role in 1995 Thank you. Reporter: In carried one of H employees, CBS host juchen. Moveis 68 is one of th ghest paideos in th try. Last year earning a payackage worth $70 million. Tonight, in a statement to "The new Yorker," mes says, thhout my time acbs,e have promoted a culture ect andtunity for all employees and have consistently found success elevang women T P ecutive sitions, B I always understoodnd rcted and abided by the priiple that no means no, and I have Nev misused my position to harm O hinder anyone's career. Story broke. Theylearly knethis was coming, and they all aations ope misconduct are T taken seriouslut the two women you menoned, what is CBS saying? Reporter: We have a of ents coming in. First, the writer and aces in a statementbs S that moonves acknowledges tg to kissr, but he denies any chacter six of sexual assat, intimidate or retaatoron, and chine Pers says he denies alledouch organize inapprriuct. S we came on, we were ING from his wife, Julie Chen. Repter: She says, he is a good man, and a loving father, aoted husband and inspiring C leader. Says, he S always been a kind, decent and mor human being. I fullyupport my husband and stand behind him, end of statement. Tom, thank U. We're going to turn now to president long-time fixer and lawyer,

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.