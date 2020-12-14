-
Now Playing: COVID-19 vaccine distribution begins
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 vaccine researchers on what it's like to develop these vaccines
-
Now Playing: 1st shipment of Pfizer vaccines expected to arrive at 145 sites
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 vaccines delivered to all 50 states
-
Now Playing: Regional president of FedEx Express gives the latest on vaccine shipment
-
Now Playing: Houston hospitals prepares for Pfizer vaccine delivery
-
Now Playing: What to expect from official Electoral College confirmation
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 numbers continue to increase as vaccine ships out
-
Now Playing: Chief clinical officer of Yale New Haven Health speaks on the vaccine
-
Now Playing: FedEx, UPS shipment of the vaccine to arrive on Monday
-
Now Playing: Historic moment as 3 million doses of Pfizer vaccine officially ships
-
Now Playing: Beating burnout with Emily and Amelia Nagoski
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Friday, December 11, 2020
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Dec. 11, 2020
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: NYC bans indoor dining
-
Now Playing: NIH director: Pfizer vaccine trial results ‘absolutely astounding’
-
Now Playing: FDA grants authorization to Pfizer coronavirus vaccine
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: FDA expected to authorize Pfizer vaccine for emergency use within days