CDC estimates 3.7 million flu cases since October

More
CDC recommending the flu vaccine for everyone 6 months or older.
0:16 | 12/21/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for CDC estimates 3.7 million flu cases since October

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:16","description":"CDC recommending the flu vaccine for everyone 6 months or older.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67861921","title":"CDC estimates 3.7 million flu cases since October","url":"/WNT/video/cdc-estimates-37-million-flu-cases-october-67861921"}